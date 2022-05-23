Faire Ensemble
VIDEO. "Info ou Intox" Tensions RD Congo - Rwanda : Attention aux images détournées !

Alors que les tensions historiques entre la République démocratique du Congo et le Rwanda ont été récemment ravivées, des publications viennent alimenter un climat politique et sécuritaire déjà houleux en diffusant des images détournées et trompeuses.

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/afrique/republiq...


