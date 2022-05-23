Faire Ensemble
VIDEO. L’adoption de la taxe carbone une nouvelle fois repoussée

Depuis une vingtaine d’années, les dirigeants européens ne cessent de parler de l’instauration d’une “taxe carbone” sur les produits importés dans l’Union Européenne. Mais l’adoption de cette mesure connaît un nouvel échec au Parlement le 8 juin.

