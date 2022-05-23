🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
VIDEO. L’adoption de la taxe carbone une nouvelle fois repoussée
Depuis une vingtaine d’années, les dirigeants européens ne cessent de parler de l’instauration d’une “taxe carbone” sur les produits importés dans l’Union Européenne. Mais l’adoption de cette mesure connaît un nouvel échec au Parlement le 8 juin.
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/environnement/cr...
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/environnement/cr...