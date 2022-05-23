🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
VIDEO. L’exposition "Babi est doux” des jumeaux Kouassi à la 193 Gallery
“Comme on a l’habitude de le dire, nous deux c’est une fusion, une complémentarité”. Brut a suivi les frères jumeaux Cédric Tchinan et Franc Ezan à l’occasion de leur exposition “Babi est doux” à la 193 Gallery de Paris.
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/afrique/cote-d-i...
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/afrique/cote-d-i...