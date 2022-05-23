Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
VIDEO. L’exposition "Babi est doux” des jumeaux Kouassi à la 193 Gallery

“Comme on a l’habitude de le dire, nous deux c’est une fusion, une complémentarité”. Brut a suivi les frères jumeaux Cédric Tchinan et Franc Ezan à l’occasion de leur exposition “Babi est doux” à la 193 Gallery de Paris.

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/afrique/cote-d-i...


Version : Mobile / Web