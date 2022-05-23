Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
VIDEO. Mozambique : le parc Gorongosa, un paradis protégé pour les animaux

Au Mozambique, un milliardaire américain a décidé de mettre sa fortune au service des animaux sauvages du parc Gorongosa. Il y a 45 ans, à la fin de la guerre civile, le parc était un champ de ruines. Aujourd’hui, c’est un laboratoire à ciel ouvert comprenant une centaine d’espèces animales.

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/afrique/mozambiq...


Version : Mobile / Web