🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
VIDEO. Mozambique : le parc Gorongosa, un paradis protégé pour les animaux
Au Mozambique, un milliardaire américain a décidé de mettre sa fortune au service des animaux sauvages du parc Gorongosa. Il y a 45 ans, à la fin de la guerre civile, le parc était un champ de ruines. Aujourd’hui, c’est un laboratoire à ciel ouvert comprenant une centaine d’espèces animales.
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/afrique/mozambiq...
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/afrique/mozambiq...