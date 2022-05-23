Faire Ensemble
VIDEO. Transition énergétique : "Taxer les superprofits, ça ne va pas réduire notre consommation d'énergie", affirme la ministre Agnès Pannier-Runacher

Pour Agnès Pannier-Runacher, la ministre de la Transition énergétique, à l'heure, selon elle, "d'économiser des molécules d'électricité et de gaz, ou des électrons", la taxation des superprofits est une "autre discussion".

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/economie/energie/video...


