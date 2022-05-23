🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Vague de chaleur : des records de température samedi 18 juin
De très nombreux records de température ont été battus samedi 18 juin. Une grande partie du pays est touchée. Onze départements sont toujours en vigilance rouge et 49 en orange.
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/environnement/cr...
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/environnement/cr...