Faire Ensemble
Vague de chaleur : des records de température samedi 18 juin

De très nombreux records de température ont été battus samedi 18 juin. Une grande partie du pays est touchée. Onze départements sont toujours en vigilance rouge et 49 en orange.

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/environnement/cr...


