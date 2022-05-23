Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Vague de chaleur : en Espagne et au Maroc, des températures pouvant atteindre 46°C

Une vague de chaleur frappe l'Espagne et le Maroc ces derniers jours, avec des températures pouvant atteindre 46°C par endroits.

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/afrique/maroc/va...


Version : Mobile / Web