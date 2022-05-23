Faire Ensemble
Vague de chaleur : une canicule attendue sur la France

Mardi 14 juin, la canicule devrait commencer à frapper la France. Myriam Seurat, en duplex des quais de Seine, à Paris, nous en dit plus sur cette vague de chaleur que redoutent de nombreux Français.

