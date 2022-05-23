🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Vague de chaleur: Darmanin demande aux préfets des mesures pour sensibiliser et protéger la population
Le ministre de l'Intérieur a adressé un télégramme aux préfets de France métropolitaine alors qu'une vague de chaleur historiquement précoce s'installe sur le pays. Le gouvernement abordera la question mardi lors d'un Conseil des ministres.
Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/gouvernement/vague...
Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/gouvernement/vague...