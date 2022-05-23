Faire Ensemble
Vague de chaleur: Darmanin demande aux préfets des mesures pour sensibiliser et protéger la population

Le ministre de l'Intérieur a adressé un télégramme aux préfets de France métropolitaine alors qu'une vague de chaleur historiquement précoce s'installe sur le pays. Le gouvernement abordera la question mardi lors d'un Conseil des ministres.



