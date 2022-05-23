Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Valérie Damidot : «Je dis ce que je pense même quand il faudrait mieux que je ferme ma gueule»

Avec sa fille Roxane, Valérie Damidot vient de sortir la bande-dessinée «36 15 ma vie» (éditions Michel Lafon), deuxième tome d'une autobiograph...

Source : https://www.parismatch.com/People/Valerie-Damidot-...


Version : Mobile / Web