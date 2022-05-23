Faire Ensemble
Voitures électriques : pourquoi l'objectif des 100 000 bornes de recharge n'est-il pas atteint ?

Fin avril, la France comptait seulement 60 000 points de recharge, soit 40% de moins que ce qu'avait promis Emmanuel Macron lors de son premier quinquennat. En cause : des freins techniques et administratifs mais aussi des pénuries de machine. 

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/replay-radio/le-choix-...


