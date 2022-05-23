Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Votre député a-t-il voté la motion de censure contre Elisabeth Borne?

145 députés de la Nupes et un député non-inscrit ont voté contre la Première ministre ce lundi à l'Assemblée nationale. Un chiffre bien loin des 289 nécessaires pour atteindre la majorité absolue.



Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/gouvernement/votre...


Version : Mobile / Web