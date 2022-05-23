Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
"Vous pouvez être fiers": en Roumanie, Emmanuel Macron s'adresse aux troupes françaises

Le président de la République, Emmanuel Macron, s’exprime depuis Constanta, en Roumanie, ce mardi soir.



Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/elysee/vous-pouvez...


Version : Mobile / Web