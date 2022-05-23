🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Voyage : Canicule : où trouver un peu de fraîcheur en été ?
La canicule est là et vous n'en pouvez déjà plus ? Voici 5 solutions d’urgence pour fuir les températures torrides...
Source : https://www.routard.com/zoom/cid131344-ou-trouver-...
Source : https://www.routard.com/zoom/cid131344-ou-trouver-...