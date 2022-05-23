Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Yannick Alléno et Antoine, père et fils réunis à l'écran deux mois après le drame

Mardi 28 juin, Yannick Alléno et son regretté fils Antoine étaient dans l'émission «Les 10 plats préférés des Français» sur C8. Programme en...

Source : https://www.parismatch.com/People/Yannick-Alleno-e...


Version : Mobile / Web