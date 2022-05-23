Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Zinédine Zidane se confie sur Véronique : «Nous avons tout passé ensemble»

Zinédine Zidane a parlé de sa femme Véronique dans un long entretien accordé à «L'Equipe».

Source : https://www.parismatch.com/People/Zinedine-Zidane-...


Version : Mobile / Web