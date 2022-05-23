Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
franceinfo conso. Vouloir protéger la biodiversité en jardinant, c'est respecter quelques règles

Exemple : moins on coupe la pelouse, mieux c’est. Les herbes hautes permettent de nourrir les passereaux. Voici quelques conseils.

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/replay-radio/le-consei...


Version : Mobile / Web