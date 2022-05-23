🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
franceinfo conso. Vouloir protéger la biodiversité en jardinant, c'est respecter quelques règles
Exemple : moins on coupe la pelouse, mieux c’est. Les herbes hautes permettent de nourrir les passereaux. Voici quelques conseils.
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/replay-radio/le-consei...
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/replay-radio/le-consei...