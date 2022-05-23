Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
franceinfo junior. Comment expliquer les chaleurs de ce mois de mai ?

Des collégiens posent leurs questions sur les températures élevées qui ont récemment touché la France mais aussi d'autres pays comme l'Inde et le Pakistan. Pour leur répondre : Robert Vautard, climatologue et météorologue.

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/replay-radio/france-in...


Version : Mobile / Web