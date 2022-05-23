Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
franceinfo junior. L'explorateur Jean-Louis Etienne répond à des questions d'enfants

Cet été, les enfants de franceinfo junior jouent les explorateurs : lundi 4 juillet, direction les pôles Nord et Sud avec les aventures du médecin explorateur, Jean-Louis Etienne. 

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/replay-radio/france-in...


Version : Mobile / Web