Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
franceinfo junior. Pourquoi certains pharaons sont-ils plus connus que d'autres?

À l'occasion de l'expsition "Phararons superstars" au Mucem à Marseille, franceinfo junior revient sur l'histoire des pharaons, avec l'égyptologue Amandine Marshall. 

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/replay-radio/france-in...


Version : Mobile / Web